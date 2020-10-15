Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $271.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

