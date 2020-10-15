MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Shares of MRAAY opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.89. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

