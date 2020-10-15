NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Raised to C$2.75

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

CVE:GRA opened at C$2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -26.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

