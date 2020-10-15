Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Nantkwest has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,018,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,871,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,519 in the last ninety days. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 150.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

