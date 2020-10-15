Nation Energy (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nation Energy (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 905.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Nation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nation Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Nation Energy Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

