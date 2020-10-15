National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 102.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

