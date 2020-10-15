National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NNN stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

