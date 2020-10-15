Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NAVB opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

