Needham & Company LLC Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $69.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

NYSE:NET opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion and a PE ratio of -94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $5,213,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,653,630 shares of company stock valued at $104,185,692. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

