Needham & Company LLC Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $750.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Trade Desk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $447.07.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $653.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.18 and its 200-day moving average is $387.74. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.69, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.