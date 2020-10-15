Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $30,075.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.