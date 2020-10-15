NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NEO opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.40 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,105,358.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,006 shares of company stock worth $20,157,671. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

