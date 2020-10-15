NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $107.60 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

NTES opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

