Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $499.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $541.45 on Monday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.