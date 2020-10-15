Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $630.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.59.

NFLX stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $537.75. The stock had a trading volume of 83,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,020. The firm has a market cap of $238.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

