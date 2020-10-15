NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 1.9%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 6,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.42% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

