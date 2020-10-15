Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

