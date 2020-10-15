Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

