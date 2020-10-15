New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 358.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after purchasing an additional 504,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 496,708 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

