NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS."

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $31,826.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 9,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $140,354.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,853 shares of company stock valued at $372,693 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

