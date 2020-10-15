Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.