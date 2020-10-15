NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.