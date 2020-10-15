Nicholas Devlin Acquires 2,030 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 8,250 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 4,651 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,799.52 ($25,868.20).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,640.59).

Shares of LON:WINE opened at GBX 444 ($5.80) on Thursday. Majestic Wine PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 395.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WINE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

