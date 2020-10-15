Nicholas Devlin Purchases 8,250 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Nicholas Devlin bought 2,030 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin bought 4,651 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,799.52 ($25,868.20).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,640.59).

WINE opened at GBX 444 ($5.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. Majestic Wine PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WINE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

