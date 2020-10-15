Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Nikola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $788,442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $96,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $67,530,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $40,005,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

