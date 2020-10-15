NIX Price Reaches $0.0634 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, NIX has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $3.00 million and $102,832.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,398.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.86 or 0.03306325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.47 or 0.02302761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00436545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01118321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00596104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

