Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Norcros alerts:

NXR opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Thursday. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305 ($3.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.89.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.