Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NENTF stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

