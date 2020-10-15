Northcoast Research Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target to $112.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

AAXN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.07. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,599. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

