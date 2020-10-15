Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

