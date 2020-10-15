Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

NOG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 10,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. The company had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

