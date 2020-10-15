NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

NOW stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in NOW by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NOW by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in NOW by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

