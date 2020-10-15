NTM Gold Ltd (ASX:NTM) Insider Acquires A$185,850.00 in Stock

NTM Gold Ltd (ASX:NTM) insider Michael Ruane purchased 2,065,000 shares of NTM Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,850.00 ($132,750.00).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NTM Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Ruane purchased 500,000 shares of NTM Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,500.00 ($31,071.43).

On Thursday, August 13th, Michael Ruane purchased 650,000 shares of NTM Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,350.00 ($27,392.86).

On Thursday, July 30th, Michael Ruane purchased 100,000 shares of NTM Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,600.00 ($6,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.08.

NTM Gold Company Profile

NTM Gold Limited engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia. Its principal property is the Redcliffe Gold project covering an area of approximately 170 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Northern Manganese Limited and changed its name to NTM Gold Limited in November 2016.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NTM Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTM Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.