NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCMYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

Shares of DCMYY opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. NTT Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.