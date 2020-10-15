Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 19,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,113. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

