Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NUE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.