NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.