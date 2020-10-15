NVIDIA Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA opened at $563.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

