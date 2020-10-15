(NWXJ) (OTCMKTS:NWXJ) versus TE Connectivity (OTCMKTS:TEL) Head-To-Head Review

(NWXJ) (OTCMKTS:NWXJ) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get (NWXJ) alerts:

This table compares (NWXJ) and TE Connectivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (NWXJ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity $13.45 billion 2.59 $1.84 billion $5.55 19.04

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than (NWXJ).

Profitability

This table compares (NWXJ) and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (NWXJ) N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity -0.81% 15.06% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of (NWXJ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for (NWXJ) and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (NWXJ) 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 3 10 0 2.77

TE Connectivity has a consensus target price of $102.46, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than (NWXJ).

Summary

TE Connectivity beats (NWXJ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

(NWXJ) Company Profile

Astrex, Inc. is a value-added distributor of electronic components used to connect, control, regulate or store electricity in equipment. The principal products assembled and sold by Astrex are connectors. Connectors link a wire or group of wires to another wire or group of wires. Other products sold include relays, switches, and LEDs.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for (NWXJ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NWXJ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.