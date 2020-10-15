NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 35.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 221,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 205.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 149,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

