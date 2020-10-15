Nyerium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $10,666.64 and $9.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 221.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00028911 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003272 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,139,938 coins and its circulating supply is 31,255,310 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

