Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $694.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

