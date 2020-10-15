Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.13.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.33. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $207.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $210,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

