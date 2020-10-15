Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 735 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

