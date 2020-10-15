Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

