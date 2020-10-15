Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

