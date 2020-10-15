OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $221,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.