Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

