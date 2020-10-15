Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €13.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.46 ($15.83).

Orange stock opened at €9.62 ($11.32) on Tuesday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.35.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

