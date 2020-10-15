Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

